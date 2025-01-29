Only 6% of Greenlanders want to join the U.S.

Donald Trump wants the U.S. to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. The island lies in a strategic spot in the North Atlantic and has a wealth of untapped minerals under its retreating glaciers. Denmark says it's not for sale at any price; Trump has implied he might take it by force. Of the people living there, many want independence from Denmark, but very few want to become American: only 6 percent want to become a U.S. territory, with 86% opposing the idea and 9% undecided.

The poll showed that 45% viewed Trump's interest in Greenland as a threat, with 43% saying they see it as an opportunity, leaving 13% undecided. Greenland enjoys many of the same welfare benefits as Denmark such as universal healthcare and free education. Only 8% of those polled said they would be willing to change their Danish citizenship to American, 55% said they would prefer to be Danish citizens, and 37% were undecided.

This poll follows one from a GOP-affiliated push pollster which found a majority for joining the U.S.

Note that Trump's belligerent posturing has hurt Greenland's independence movement; in 2019 nearly 7 in 10 Greenlanders wanted to be independent from Denmark. But now it is the devil they know.