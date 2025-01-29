Roseanne Barr dons cornrows, becomes pro-Trump rapper

At what point does comedy become horror? If Roseanne Barr had not already crossed that threshold, she surely has now. The comedian-turned-bootlicker has pulled a Ben Shapiro, teaming up with noted conservative rapper Tom MacDonald to release a rap song that can be best described as an exercise in crotch-grabbing smugness that's been Autotuned to hell and back. As expected from a 72-year-old white woman, Roseanne's barrs are absolutely atrocious – every time she refers to Trump as Daddy, the stomach turns.

Of note, Tom MacDonald is Canadian, meaning Daddy isn't even coming to his home. For the good of American politics and rap music alike, maybe he should go back to British Columbia.