Video of massive sinkhole that devoured huge truck, trapping driver inside

In Japan's Yashio City, a swimming pool-sized sinkhole suddenly opened at an intersection, devouring a big rig. The 74-year-old driver's condition is unknown.

According to local officials, the collapse was likely caused by a broken sewage pipe. Another smaller hole opened nearby later, eating a billboard and utility pole.

Rescue teams use a crane to pull up the body of the truck but the cab is jammed inside and the hole has filled with water. The driver's condition is unknown but the emergency operation continues to find him.

"Workers plan to drain the water before trying to search for the trapped driver," reports NHK.



Previously:

• Sinkhole swallows entire car — along with passengers — on highway in Italy (video)

• Sinkhole opens inside Trader Joe's

• Two gentlemen ignore 'road closed' warnings and drive straight into a sinkhole (photos)