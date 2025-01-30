Anglican Catholic church fires bishop who saluted like Musk

When bishop Calvin Robinson emulated Elon Musk's notorious Nazi salute after a speech, he took care to dial it in just right: hand on heart, then cast wide to the audience, fingers out, His version was gentler and smoother than Musk's, with more deniability and less slap chop. It offered right-wingers a more elegent example of what Musk claimed to have performed—"my heart goes with you." He didn't quite dial it in enough for his own bosses at the Anglican Catholic Church, though, who knew exactly what he was doing and fired him for it Thursday.

While we cannot say what was in Mr. Robinson's heart when he did this, his action appears to have been an attempt to curry favor with certain elements of the American political right by provoking its opposition. Mr. Robinson had been warned that online trolling and other such actions (whether in service of the left or right) are incompatible with a priestly vocation and was told to desist. Clearly, he has not, and as such, his license in this Church has been revoked. He is no longer serving as a priest in the ACC. Furthermore, we understand that this is not just an administrative matter. The Holocaust was an episode of unspeakable horror, enacted by a regime of evil men. We condemn Nazi ideology and anti-Semitism in all its forms. And we believe that those who mimic the Nazi salute, even as a joke or an attempt to troll their opponents, trivialize the horror of the Holocaust and diminish the sacrifice of those who fought against its perpetrators. Such actions are harmful, divisive, and contrary to the tenets of Christian charity.

Robinson is a classic right-wing troll; Britain is a major exporter of the contrarian attention-seeking and shape-shifting type. He is, notably, a denomination tourist, with four churches in three years.