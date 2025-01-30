Another FA'ing MAGA finds out

A racist, bigoted MAGA fearlessly shared her ugly views on the internet, so the internet taught her a lesson.

April Martinson's racist commentary is so disgusting it caused problems for former employers. She has lost her job, and the backlash appears so strong it may keep her unemployed for a long while. As is the usual with MAGAs, the cruelty is the point and she struck such a nerve that people are going all-in on knocking her out.

In the viral video, Martinson expressed a lack of sympathy for families impacted by deportations, stating, "I don't give two sh*ts that families are being separated… I find you guys to be subhumans." She further compared this situation to the treatment of individuals involved in the January 6th Capitol riots, which only intensified the controversy. Her comments quickly gained attention, leading to her being doxed as a Bidadoo employee. Tribune.com.pk

We all know what makes people think they can talk about other humans as this woman did. Convicted Felon #47 is busy blaming an air crash on race.

Previously:

• Sister relationship destroyed after Trump supporter defends husband's threatening 'dark humor'

• Die-hard MAGA fan poses with Alina Habba, then stunned when he's kicked out of Trump party (video)

• Watch: Proud Boy in disbelief when Trump rally won't let him in because he's a Proud Boy