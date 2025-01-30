Donald Trump's expensive, chaotic, no good, very bad deportation debacle

So far, we've learned the Trump Administration is willy-nilly abducting people based on skin color, and the cost of deporting people Trump-style is far higher than you'd think.

American citizens are being whisked away and forced to prove their right to stay in their home country.

A member of their family stated that they were minding their own business, shopping at a department store when they were detained. Their request to speak to officers was denied until they arrived at the detention center. "My sister, speaking in English, explained that, not only are they American citizens, but that they are from Puerto Rico, they were born in Puerto Rico," said the family member. The individual spoke anonymously to Telemundo out of fear for their family. The detained mother eventually produced documents including birth certificates, at which point the officials became apologetic — presumably because they're afraid of a lawsuit. "I'm so sorry," said one official. The family was then forced to call and pay for a ride from the facility, putting even more unfair strain on them. Occupy Democrats via X

There are also reports that the Trump Administration is inhumanely rounding people up and shipping them off in shackles.

"The issue of shackles should not be a condition in this situation, nor should they be chained hand and foot, and much less should a military authority assume powers in the framework of an action that should be entirely civil," said Santos. Trump has said he is deporting criminals to their home countries and has justified those measures on security grounds. In January, the U.S. deported 2,795 Guatemalans, but only 22 of them — less than 0.9 percent — were subject to prosecution in the country. According to Guatemalan Immigration, the profile of migrants who are deported is that of housewives, construction workers, cooks, pilots, gardeners. Telemundo Puerto Rico

Fianlly, Americans hopeful the new regime will bring drastic cost-cutting and a reset to what they see as dramatic government overspending will be horrified to learn Trump using the Military to conduct these deportations is insanely expensive, and it'd be cheaper to ship people off with First Class commercial airline tickets.

U.S. President Donald Trump's military deportation flight to Guatemala on Monday likely cost at least $4,675 per migrant, according to data provided by U.S. and Guatemalan officials. That is more than five times the $853 cost of a one-way first class ticket on American Airlines from El Paso, Texas, the departure point for the flight, according to a review of publicly available airfares. It is also significantly higher than the cost of a commercial charter flight by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Reuters

So we're blowning tons of money treating people like shit, when it'd be cheaper to treat them like honored guests. My parents taught me it is always better to be kind and nice, but that is gone in Trump's America. The cruelty, with MAGAs, is always the point.

