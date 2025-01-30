Earthcam captures moment American Airlines flight collided with Black Hawk helicopter (video)

EarthCam footage from the Kennedy Center captured the moment an American Airlines flight collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter Wednesday over the Potomoc River.

Posted by WFAA, video below shows the impact of the deadly crash, which looks like a ball of fire against the black backdrop of the night sky.

According to flight surveillance data, the downed Army Black Hawk helicopter was heading south, roughly along the District side of the river, before the collision with the American Airlines regional jet. Guzzetti said it appeared the helicopter had been traveling in that corridor, but that he could not be certain. The plane, he said, was descending and on track to land on Reagan National Airport's Runway 33 and appeared to be several hundred feet above the water when the crash occurred. Among the questions for investigators will be what type of air traffic control communications took place involving the aircraft, Guzzetti said, and whether the helicopter "may or may not have been at the proper altitude and may or may not have seen the airplane." — The Washington Post

Previously: U.S. Figure Skater athletes on board the deadly American Airlines flight

