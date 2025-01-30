Fed up with the Microsoft 365 price hike? Here's a cheaper version

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for one PC or Mac at $159.97 through February 2 (reg. $249.99).

Microsoft just raised the price of its beloved 365 software suite for the first time in over a decade… and yikes. Users are now spending $100 every year (instead of $70) just to get Office apps, but there's a far cheaper way: a permanent license.

Here's everything you need to know

A Microsoft Office 2024 lifetime license costs $159.97 one time vs. a Microsoft 365 subscription that charges you $100 every year

This version includes forever access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on one PC or Mac at a time

Work offline or easily collaborate in real-time with live chat, comments, and version history

Enjoy AI features in Office, like brainstorming in Word, generating charts in Excel, and design suggestions in PowerPoint

Download Microsoft Office to your PC or Mac when a lifetime license is on sale for $159.97 until February 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT (reg. $249.99). No coupon is needed to get this discount.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License – $159.97

