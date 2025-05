Fortnite OG is updating tomorrow, January 31st, to the OG Chapter One, Season Two map. I'm landing Pawn Shop.

The sweats are gonna love the next month of Fortnite OG. Some of the favorite POIs, missing in Season 1, are returning. Tilted, Haunted Hills, and The Motel are all in. While I liked chapter two, Chapter 3, with Lucky Landing, is my favorite.

