RFK Jr's confirmation hearing is packed with disqualifying things

Senator Warren has asked about conflicts of interest, while Senator Sanders can't get RFK jr to say he agrees with widely accepted facts about vaccines, and those are just a few highlights.

After the Senate confirmed alcoholic Pete Hegseth to Secretary of Defense, any remaining hope the Senate might stand up for what is right evaporated. RFK Jr is a stupendously unqualified Secretary of Health and Human Services candidate. Even if you discount all the stories of strange behavior around road kill or brain worms, his beliefs about science are dangerous and deadly.

"Vaccines do not cause autism. Do you agree with that?" Sanders stated. "I said I'm not gonna go into HHS with any preordained…," Kennedy said before being interrupted. "I ask you a simple question, Bobby," Sanders said. "Studies all over the world say it does not. What do you think?" "Senator, if you show me those studies, I will absolutely, as I promised to Chairman [Bill] Cassidy, apologize," Kennedy replied. "That is a very troubling response," Sanders noted. RawStory

Call your senators and demand they vote against RFK Jr. You know the anti-vaxxers are all calling in to support their boy.

Some folks have noted a resemblance between the TMNT character Krang and RFK Jr.

