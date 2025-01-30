Tesla failed to meet its estimates, with weak sales and its ostensible CEO off helping run the country.

Tesla's revenue increased just 2% from $25.17 billion a year earlier. Automotive revenue fell 8% to $19.8 billion from $21.56 billion in the same quarter last year, and of that, $692 million came from regulatory credits.Operating income declined 23% year over year to $1.6 billion.The company cited reduced average selling prices across its Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X lines as a major reason for the decline.

Embedded below, another good example of the "exonerative hence" courtesy of Yahoo Finance, which reports the company's poor results as a contextal detail to "pledges return to growth." Miniprod Forecasts lncrease Chocolate Ration!

