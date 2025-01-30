This AI-powered app takes over meeting transcriptions so you don't have to

TL;DR: Save over 80% on My Notes AI, an AI-powered meeting transcription tool available for $39.99 (reg. $299) for a little while longer.

When you're in an all-hands meeting, you're likely feeling two things. The first is that you can't seem to jot down all the important points (which is usually everything) being said. The second is that you're probably feeling either bored or unfocused throughout your long meetings.

Thankfully, there's an AI meeting transcription tool that could make your daily or weekly meetings so much more bearable. Meet My Notes AI, an app that records everything that's presented or spoken, transcribes it into text, and uses AI to summarize your entire meeting.

Your new AI assistant

Imagine never frantically scribbling down everything your professor or manager is saying. That's in your future when you have My Notes AI, which takes the reins so you can focus on the actual presentation—or focus on other tasks in the background during meetings—and look over your notes later.

This iOS-friendly app is perfect for, well, practically anyone, whether you're getting your graduate degree or working a 9-5. It also doesn't matter if you need to transcribe a live recording or an audio file—this app works with both and offers unlimited transcriptions.

My Notes AI can even produce instant summaries from lengthy transcriptions, allowing you to take the big ideas of any lecture or presentation and apply them IRL. This could come in handy if you're studying complicated coursework or need to brainstorm for multiple projects. Be sure to organize everything with custom folders!

Wondering how this app is better than just using ChatGPT or another chatbot? My Notes AI integrates directly with Zoom, Google Meets, and Microsoft Teams, so you don't have to copy-paste. Plus, you'll get unlimited AI transcriptions and summaries for life, so you can use your meeting minutes for more important tasks (like actually eating lunch).

Grab lifetime access to My Notes AI transcribing and summarizing features for just $39.99 while this best-of-web pricing lasts. No coupon needed!

My Notes AI Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription – AI Note Transcriber & Summarizer

Only $39.99 at Boing Boing

