Watch 1907's "The Doll's Revenge" — the first cannibal killer doll film in cinema history

In 1907, when most films were still showing trains pulling into stations, British director Cecil M. Hepworth decided what cinema really needed was a pair of cannibalistic dolls devouring a Victorian brat.

"The Doll's Revenge" begins innocently enough — a father brings home a dancing doll that delights his daughter. But her jealous brother (a Victorian-era sociopathic incel who definitely would have subscribed to a Victorian-era Andrew Tate's broadsheet if he's been around back then) decides to practice his vivisection skills on the toy. Big mistake. Turns out this particular doll subscribes to the Hannibal Lecter school of conflict resolution.

Through some remarkably inventive special effects, the dismembered doll pulls a T-1000: reassembling itself, growing to human size, splitting into twins, and turning the little sadist into an all-you-can-eat buffet.

This three-minute masterpiece of mayhem employs a variety of stop-motion and perspective tricks. As one Letterboxd reviewer notes: "Some wonderful effects and camera tricks in this film still beat productions today. Also, this might be the first film that tackled cannibalism?" Another Letterboxd reviewer adds: "Sick as hell killer cannibal dancing dolls, I love it, thank you 1907."

Previously:

• This Baby Secret Doll commercial is a real-life version of The Twilight Zone episode Living Doll