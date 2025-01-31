A sarcastic Trump refuses to visit Potomac River crash site: "You want me to go swimming?" (video)

Donald Trump will not visit the site of the deadly American Airlines crash, which happened over the Potomac River Wednesday night, sarcastically responding to a reporter, "You tell me, what's the site? The water?"

"You want me to go swimming?" he added during a press conference yesterday. (See the Washington Post's video below.)

Trump, who is blaming the crash on DEI — code for anyone other than straight white men — did say he would visit "some" of the families of the victims. Let's just hope these family members speak English, "look like" Americans, and answer the door wearing a red MAGA cap.



