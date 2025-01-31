At least 6 feared dead in Philadelphia plane crash

At least six people were aboard a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Philadelphia, setting fire to several houses nearly 3 miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The small jet was a medical transport conveying a child, with one other passenger and four crew, report local media.

"We cannot confirm any survivors," the company operating the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said in a statement. "Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."

"This is still an active scene under investigation," Philadephia mayor Cherelle Parker said at a news conference. Footage of the crash was caught on nearby security cameras.

The crash comes two days after 67 people died when a military helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet over the Potomac river, the worst plane disaster in the U.S. in 24 years.

