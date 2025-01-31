Auction: Einstein's famous tongue photo with his own handwritten funny caption

On March 14, 1951, Albert Einstein was leaving his birthday party at the Princeton Club when United Press International photographer Arthur Sasse yelled for the physicist to smile. Einstein impishly stuck out his tongue instead. The result is one of the most iconic photos of one of history's most iconic scientists.

Standing beside Einstein in the original photo is Dr. Frank Aydelotte, former head of the Institute for Advanced Study, and his wife. After spotting it in the newspaper, Einstein wrote to International News Photos asking for nine prints, requesting the image be cropped to focus just on his face. He thought they'd make fun gifts for friends. Now, one of those original nine prints is up for auction and it has a truly wonderful caption written in Einstein's own hand:

"This gesture applies only to the rest of the world. Yours, A. Einstein"

At the time of this writing, the photo is up to $14,000 with three weeks to go before the hammer drops.

From RR Auction:

The owner of this particular example was Otto Nathan, an economist who fled Nazi Germany and took a position on the faculty at Princeton University, where his friendship with the genius began. Nathan would serve as the sole executor of Einstein's estate after the scientist's death in April 1955, and was designated by Einstein as co-trustee of his literary estate (along with Einstein's secretary Helen Dukas). After Einstein's death, Nathan and Dukas spent 25 years organizing his papers and collecting supplementary material from around the world. They planned for all of Einstein's papers—personal and scientific—to eventually be published, and in 1971 Princeton University Press undertook the massive publishing effort. Interestingly, Otto Nathan presented the photo as a gift to Margaret Sanders, the daughter of KFC founder Col. Harland Sanders, and it has descended through the family.

