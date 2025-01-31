Explore beautiful snowflake illustrations from 1863

I like these selections of snowflake illustrations from the book Snowflakes: A Chapter from the Book of Nature by Israel Perkins Warren. These pages have the same appeal to me that a tattoo flash sheet does. I loved looking at each page of snowflake imagery and choosing my favorite. These would actually make for cool and delicate looking tattoos.

There is a range of shapes in these snowflake drawings, from organic snowflake shapes to more geometric, sharp snowflakes. Some of them even look like mysterious symbols. The whole book is published here online if you want to read the text.

From PDR: "Unlike previous books that categorized snowflakes, Warren's focus is on inspiring admiration for their beauty and divine origin. He acknowledges that the exact science behind snowflake formation is unknown, emphasizing that they are part of a larger, mysterious design. Warren's book blends scientific curiosity with poetry, highlighting snowflakes as symbols of purity and grace. Later studies, like Wilson Bentley's photographs and a 2013 Japanese research project, would explore snowflake diversity in greater detail."

Warren's snowflakes (public domain)

From The Public Domain Review: "In the early twentieth-century, Wilson Bentley's microscopic photographs of snowflakes would popularize the idea that no two ice crystals are alike. Warren's beautifully-illuminated volume, in its resistance to dissection, inadvertently swung closer to the present-day consensus. In 2013, researchers in Japan divided snowflakes into thirty-nine categories, further divisible by 121 subtypes. Flakes are indeed, it seems, of a flock."

See also: Snowflake artist at Maker Faire Detroit