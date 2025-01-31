Internet response makes a Beverly Hills racist cry

Update: Mirsky has tendered yet another apology. Hope this one stays online for a while.

After her racist tirade went public on the internet, Florence Mirsky cried a lot and attempted to blame the incident on her victim. Internet sleuths did not let her get away with it.

Florence Mirsky went apeshit racist bigot on some valet parking attendants. Her behavior was awful, but once identified and called out on the series of tubes colloquially known as "the internet," Mirsky doubled down and accused one of the attendants of unwanted touching. Mirsky attempted to get the lot manager to admit this touching happened, but after a lot of pressure, she admitted she made the assault up, but rapidly took that post down.

Previously:

• Another FA'ing MAGA finds out

• For some Trump supporters, regret is already setting in

• MAGA Christian school head convicted of torturing children

• Trump commemorates the MAGA Hat with the MAGA Hat hat