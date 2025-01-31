Landslide closes popular California beach (video)

A landslide has closed a popular Southern California beach and wiped out some of its titular Thousand Steps.
The landslide was reported around 7:15 a.m. after a portion of the cliff tumbled down onto the beach, which is also known as Thousand Steps Beach. A portion of the iconic steps frequently used to get down to the beach were also wiped away.
City officials said the beach would remain closed until further notice.ABC7
