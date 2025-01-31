Owner claims painting found in garage is a Van Gogh

The 18-inch tall canvas (below) was found in a garage and once assumed to be of little value. But it has now been attributed by experts to Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh after a years-long process of authentication.

"By integrating science and technology with traditional tools of connoisseurship, historical context, formal analysis, and provenance research, we aim both to expand and tailor the resources available for art authentication based on the unique properties of the works under our care," said Lawrence M. Shindell, chairman, president and chief executive officer of LMI Group, in a press release.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, however, has yet to approve the attribution, reports CNN, having refused to do so when it was first discovered.

However, LMI, which acquired the painting in 2019, is confident that it is genuine. "The discovery of a previously unknown van Gogh painting should come as no surprise," reads the report. "It is well-known that van Gogh lost many works, gave away works to friends and was not particularly careful about any work he considered a study, of which there were many."

attr. Vincent Van Gogh, 1889 (public domain)

