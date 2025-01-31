PC port of one of PS5's top titles is another buggy mess

With how many excellent games have come out over the past year, one could be forgiven for forgetting about Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The sequel to Insomniac's truly special original game was one of the PS5's major system sellers for over a year, but as seems to be the trend with exclusive games recently, finally makes the jump to PC today. For superhero fans without $700 to burn, this doubtlessly comes as welcome news, but things aren't exactly peachy in New York, even putting aside the alien symbiote invasion.

Unfortunately, Spider-Man 2 seems to have followed in the footsteps of fellow PlayStation exclusive The Last of Us by launching as a buggy, unoptimized mess on PC. The game's Steam rating currently sits firmly at Mixed, with only 58% of user reviews recommending the game (and falling fast – it was 61 when I started writing this article).

The complaints are the same: bugs ranging from hair freaking out to cutscenes taking place in pitch darkness, tanking framerates, and, of course, crashes everywhere. Spider-Man is known for his perseverance, but his game doesn't seem to have inherited this quality, booting users back to the desktop at the slightest amount of stress. It's a shame – the PS5 version is one of the most fun games you can play on that console, and PC gamers are being shut out by a shoddy port. Insomniac Games has yet to comment, making their plans to remedy these issues – if they have one – unclear.

