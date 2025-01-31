Rationalist death cult implicated in deadly shoot-out with border guards and other killings

A border guard and a detained motorist were killed last week in a shootout near the Canadian border. A brief frisson of right-wing interest evaporated after it turned out the suspects were white 'n' legal. But the story only got stranger: the heavily-armed suspects are associated with the Zizians, a cultlike splinter group of the Rationalist Movement. The Rationalists are generally engineering-brain guys rebuilding philosophy, ethics and morality by rotating shapes in their heads and writing like Dr. Bronner. Though mostly harmless, there's trouble on the fringes, where you may get to know people like Ziz.

Trying to explain this stuff is like trying to explain Dune, so I'll start with the dumbest and most hysterical tabloid lede on offer, courtesy of The New York Post…

The murder of a US Border Patrol agent near the Canadian border appears to be linked to a radical leftist trans militant cult accused of killings across the country.

… and then move you immediately to the intruiged and exhaustive care of Max Read: "The Zizians and the Rationalist death cults"

the other two Zizian arrestees [in an earlier case]–Emma Borhanian, 31, and a 27-year-old who goes by "Somni"–were, along with someone called Suri Dao, involved in an altercation with their landlord, an 80-year-old man named Carl Lind who'd opened up some property to RVs and container housing. Lind had been attempting to evict the Zizians, who were supposedly in arrears; in November 2022, a few days before law enforcement was scheduled to undertake the eviction, Somni stabbed Lind through the chest with a samurai sword. Lind in turn shot Somni and Borhanian; Borhanian later died of her wounds, while Lind and Somni survived. And who else was at the scene? None other than Ziz and Danielson, still quite alive

What's the demonic subprocess narrative delimiting the accuracy of your beliefs?