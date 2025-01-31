RFK Jr. seems to sneak addictive Zyn pouch in mouth during hearing to Make America Healthy Again (video)

Trump-pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tries to convince the Senate that he will Make America Healthy Again — all while appearing to sneak a highly addictive nicotine pouch into his mouth.

Watch as Kennedy, the nominee for health and human services secretary, first cups his hand over his mouth, seeming to spit something into his palm. Moments later, he pops something back into his mouth, which then seems to settle into his protruding, pouch-shaped cheek. (See video of his crafty maneuver below, posted by the New York Post.)

Social media users pounced on the move as the telltale sign of a man taking a stealthy dose of Zyn, a small pouch of crystallized nicotine powder that dissolves and gets absorbed directly into the bloodstream through gum tissue. "RFK Jr. slips in a Zyn in the middle of his confirmation hearing… give him the job," the country music site Whiskey Riff wrote in a post on X. In October, Kennedy was spotted carrying a pack of Zyn pouches in Los Angeles amid reports that he was having a cyber affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi. — Daily Beast:

Not that there's anything shameful about satisfying a nicotine fix. Except in this case, the alleged Zyn popper is the same kook who has proposed "reparenting" any kind of "addict" by having them attend government-sponsored, phone, screen, and tech-free "wellness farms" for up to "three to four years," including folks who take prescription meds such as antidepressants, or Adderall for ADHD.

Perhaps this MAHA nominee should do time at his own wellness camp before telling others how to be healthy.

Previously: RFK Jr. wants to ship Adderall users to labor camps

