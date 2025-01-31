RFK Jr. wants to ship Adderall users to labor camps

Nothing says "I care about mental health" quite like sending people with psychiatric prescriptions to government farm camps for four years.

Vaccine-truther and entitled shitheel Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has cooked up a fine plan to cure America's mental health woes when he starts running the Department of Health and Human Services: shipping Adderall users off to "organic farming communes" to endure forced agricultural labor, as reported in Futurism.

During a recent "Latino Town Hall" podcast, Kennedy laid out his masterplan to create government-funded "wellness farms" where people can get "reparented" (his actual word) while kicking their pesky prescribed medications. We're talking Adderall, antidepressants, anxiety meds — you name it, Bobby Jr. wants you off it and elbow-deep in compost.

Kennedy claims that "a lot of the behavioral issues are food related." Hear that, folks? Your ADHD isn't a neurodevelopmental disorder — you just need more organic rutabagas!

"I'm going to create these wellness farms where they can go to get off of illegal drugs, off of opiates, but also illegal drugs, other psychiatric drugs, if they want to, to get off of SSRIs, to get off of benzos, to get off of Adderall, and to spend time as much time as they need — three or four years if they need it — to learn to get reparented, to reconnect with communities," he said. Funny, I don't remember him getting shipped off to a gulag when he was zonked on heroin while living the high life as a wastrel of the Kennedy dynasty.

This is the same guy who thinks vaccines contain tracking devices and 5G causes brain fog. At this point, suggesting labor camps for people with prescriptions is a on-brand move for America's leading Dunning-Kruger exemplar. Welcome to organic gulag, comrades!

