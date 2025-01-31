Robert Martinez shines a light on the best of America's local cuisine

I know, I know – when you hear YouTube and food in the same sentence, you immediately think of caffeinated ramen or Logan Paul's horrific Lunchly boxed meals, and rightly so. Robert Martinez' 'I Like This Place' series, however, is something entirely different. Each bite-sized episode focuses on a different cornerstone local restaurant in the places Martinez travels to, and though their locations, cuisines, and methods differ, there's one constant commonality: they're all really good at what they do. Martinez isn't a domineering presence behind the camera, letting each chef describe what they do – and more importantly, why they do it – in their own words.

Martinez' focus on the human element – rather than simply running down a list of everything he orders – makes the videos heartwarming as well as mouthwatering. More than anything, it reminds me of Anthony Bourdain compressed into minute-long form, which is the highest compliment I can give any food-centric series. If you need something to scratch that itch, take a look through Martinez' back catalogue… just make sure you're not too hungry first.

