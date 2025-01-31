The 19th century pufferfish art of Joseph Drayton and Alfred Agate

Artists Joseph Drayton and Alfred Agate drew these images of pufferfish and balloonfish in the 19th century as part of a scientific study. The drawings are part of the collection called "Drawings of Tetradons and Diodons (ca. 1838–42)."

From the PDR " According to the Smithsonian Institution Archives, which house the works, this particular set of images didn't quite make the grade (as illustrative plates for the work on ichthyology), however, as they were found in envelopes marked as "rejected" or "rejected for publication".

I'm glad these fish drawings were preserved, despite being rejected. Pufferfish are so much fun to look at with all their spikes and cartoonish faces. I love how it looks like they have little smiles in some of the drawings.



