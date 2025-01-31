Trump's new email system blasts 13,000 workers with vulgar message: "Tired of working for a complete c*nt?"

In Donald Trump's rush to dismantle the United States, his administration implemented a controversial communications system that sent 13,000 federal employees a vulgar message.

With a heading that said, "Resign," 13,000 workers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration opened up a message that read, "Aren't you tired of working for a complete cunt?"

Apparently, the shoddy email system, which allows Trump to "message the federal government's more than 2 million civilian employees," according to ABC, can be easily hacked. "Goes to show you how fast this [new comms system] was cobbled together – no security or screening on this address," an NOAA told journalist Ken Klippenstein, via Mediaite.

To test the system's failures for himself, Klippenstein successfully blasted an email with a link to his own newsletter through the propaganda machine, and voilà! 13,000 NOAA employees now know who he is. "I just sent this email to all 13,000 federal employees of the NOAA lol," he posted on social media. "The Trump administration's changes to their communications system made it so literally anyone can blast messages out to the entire agency."

I just sent this email to all 13,000 federal employees of the NOAA lol. The Trump administration's changes to their communications system made it so literally anyone can blast messages out to the entire agency — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein.bsky.social) 2025-01-31T03:03:45.618Z

"I'm sorry this happened to us," responded NOAA Deputy Director of Communications Scott Smullen in a memo to staff. "I will report it." The incident demonstrated just how easy it is to exploit a new broadcast system set up by the Trump administration this month. — Mediaite

Previously: For some Trump supporters, regret is already setting in

