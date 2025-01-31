Watch the Nirvana reunion from last night's Fire Aid LA concert

Last night, the surviving members of Nirvana—Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear—reunited at the Fire Aid LA benefit concert.

On vox: St. Vincent ("Breed"), Kim Gordon ("School"), Joan Jett ("Territorial Pissings"), and Dave Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl ("All Apologies"). Guess who sang "Smells Like Teen Spirit"!? Nobody, because they didn't play that one.

The reunion surprised everyone. Unsurprisingly though, they sounded ferocious.

