Fan trailer imagines Fallout game set in China

If we as a species are truly destined for nuclear annihilation, I hope it's at least as cool as Fallout. Although the TV series is still going strong and contentious MMO Fallout 76 is still getting updates, this year marks a full decade that the main series has been on ice. Nevertheless, fans of the series are still relentlessly theorizing about the next entry. So much of each Fallout game's identity is tied to its setting, from the miraculously intact neon lights of Vegas to our nation's birthplace in Boston and all the symbolic weight that comes with it.

Suggested potential locations for Fallout 5 have ranged from Alaska to New Orleans, but after a beautiful fan-made teaser from 3D artist Blendomino, I kind of want it to be in China.

The teaser mimics the intro to Fallout 3 (which itself was an homage to the original), pulling out from an abandoned radio to show off a blasted urban landscape and a character clad in the series' iconic Chinese stealth armor. Both before and after Fallout's Great War, in which it was one of the two main aggressors, China looms large in the Fallout series' alternative history – but all we know about it comes from relentless pre-War propaganda and what few natives have made it over to the States. Fallout has always been a series about America, but going overseas to explore the other side of the conflict is, admittedly, a tempting prospect. Honestly, I'll still be happy with whatever Bethesda puts out – if they do ever actually put it out, that is. At least we still have Fallout London.