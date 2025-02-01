I'm an Apple fan, but I'm sick of my AirTag's awkward design—here's what I replaced it with

TL;DR: I was sick and tired of the awkward bulge my AirTags left in my pocket and wallet. Check out what I thought of my replacement for it: the MagTag tracker card.

Okay, I'm easily one of the biggest Apple fans on the planet, but there is one thing I don't love so much: the AirTag. While I love how easy it's made it to find everything I've misplaced, from my wallet to my keys, I really don't love its design—its circular shape is so awkward!

For that reason alone, I decided I wasn't putting up with the weird bulge it leaves in my wallet folds and pockets anymore. Luckily, I found a great contender: the MagTag. This wallet tracker card functions a lot like the AirTag, but in my humble opinion, its design is a major improvement from the original, and it's a fraction of the cost, coming in at only $23.97 (reg. $42) through February 23.

The easiest way to track my belongings

Whether you've used an AirTag or not, let me break it down. The MagTag works with the same Find My tracking system to locate your items in seconds, but it fits perfectly in my wallet, office swipe holder, and other slim pockets. It's honestly so slim that I've forgotten it exists…at least until I misplace my wallet (yet again).

Just the other day, I panicked, thinking I had lost my wallet at the grocery store. With the MagTag, I was able to go onto the Find My app and check on its location in real time. I saw it was actually at home with me, even though I had turned out all my pockets and checked my bags. From there, I had the app play a sound on my tracking card, and I found my wallet in the jacket I had worn the day before. Phew!

The MagTag has seriously saved me more times than I can count, eliminating a lot of the stress that comes with worrying about lost items. It even reminds me with a sound if I've left something behind that I should have on me.

The only catch is that I have to remember to charge the MagTag, but thankfully, a full battery lasts about five months, and I can recharge it on my Qi-wireless charging pad.

