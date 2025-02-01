Meet Petunia, a baby beaver who will brighten your day

This baby beaver named Petunia is too precious for this world. She looks like a character from a storybook. I love the way it looks like she is waiting patiently for something with a polite little smile. If you're having a hard day, this video of Petunia will make you feel a little bit better.
Here's a fun fact about beavers: they have large, sharp front teeth that never stop growing. The reason they gnaw on wood is to keep their teeth at a manageable length. Their teeth are coated in iron which gives them an orange color. Their teeth are so powerful that they can gnaw right through tree trunks.
From YouTube: "Hi everyone. Dr. Holley Muraco here. I am a permitted wildlife rehabilitator, a research professor for Mississippi State and I manage a nonprofit called Something Wild. We are dedicated to all things beavers! Beavers are classified as a nuisance species in the state of Mississippi and can be killed anytime! Sometimes this leaves tiny orphaned traumatized baby beavers left behind after their parents are killed. I rescue these fragile kits and bring them to our beaver sanctuary"