Crabeater seal teeth look like hand-carved art pieces

Crabeater seals have some seriously cool teeth. In this video, you can see how their teeth stand out from other animals. Their teeth look like puzzle pieces, with multiple rounded "pegs" on each tooth. These "pegs" help the seals swim through the water with open mouths and catch large amounts of krill, which is the staple of their diet.

It's hard to believe that these are naturally occurring teeth due to their intricate and unusual shape. The teeth are so ornamental and beautiful looking, I'd have thought they were hand carved. These are by far the most interesting looking animal teeth I've ever seen.

From YouTube: If you take a look inside a crabeater seal's mouth, you might spot that their teeth are an unusual shape.When you think of animals that eat krill, a blue whale with its big baleen plates may come to mind. But these aren't the only marine mammals that sieve these little crustaceans out of the water. Crabeater seals have the ability to filter feed too.

