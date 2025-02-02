Ditch the desk lamp—your monitor just got a glow-up for $35

TL;DR: For $34.99, this USB-powered LED monitor lamp transforms your desk into a productivity (or gaming) haven with customizable light modes, DIY presets, and eye-friendly tech—all controlled by a nifty knob remote.

If you've been squinting at your screen because the room is too bright or working in subpar lighting, it's time to upgrade your setup. This USB-powered LED Monitor Lamp can help save your eyes and elevate the look of your workspace. It's a light bar. It's a mood setter. It's only $34.99.

Designed to reduce glare, flicker, and strain, it's the ultimate lighting solution for late-night work, gaming marathons, or cozy reading sessions.

What makes this light bar stand out? For starters, it fits flat monitors thicker than 0.55 inches and offers customizable brightness and color temperature controls. Need warm lighting for focused work or cool tones for an energizing gaming session? The step-less dimming and five adjustable light modes let you create the perfect atmosphere.

With the DIY preset buttons, you can even save your favorite settings for quick adjustments. And for those immersive gaming or creative moods, the dynamic music mode syncs the lighting to ambient sounds for a next-level experience.

The knob-style remote control is a game-changer. Forget fumbling around with touch buttons—this remote gives you instant control over brightness, temperature, and presets. It's sleek and intuitive and makes fine-tuning your lighting super easy. Plus, with its USB-powered design, you can plug it directly into your monitor, laptop, or any USB port for hassle-free setup.

This monitor lamp combines durability and style. Made from high-quality ABS and aluminum alloy, it's built to last and seamlessly blend with modern workspaces. Its compact design saves desk space while delivering bright, even illumination that doesn't interfere with the screen's display.

Whether you're a gamer, remote worker, or night owl, this light bar offers comfort and convenience in equal measure.

Available for a limited time for just $34.99 (reg. $59), this USB-powered LED monitor lamp is an affordable upgrade for any desk.

