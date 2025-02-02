Never lose your wallet again: the paper-thin tracker that's replacing AirTags

TL;DR: Here's how I'm planning on keeping track of where my wallet and keys are—with the KeySmart® SmartCard, an AirTag alternative available in a three-pack for $79.97 (reg. $119) for a little longer.

I won't deny it. I'm easily the most clumsy and forgetful friend, at least when it comes to my keys and wallet. I never know where they are unless they're actually in my hands.

I decided to take matters into my own hands this year by grabbing a tracking device for my daily items. You might think I'm talking about the AirTag, but nope. In all honesty, I love the idea of the AirTag, but I don't love its design so much—it's such an awkward, bulging item. Instead, I've been loving the KeySmart® SmartCard, a credit card-shaped tracker that's available in a 3-pack for $79.97 with free shipping!

Why I'm a fan of the SmartCard

I've tried the AirTag before, but its circular design doesn't quite fit neatly in my wallet or my office swipe holder. That's why this gadget is already #1 in my eyes. Its sleek design fits perfectly in my credit card holder and wallet, and it also can be tucked behind my office swipe on my lanyard.

Aside from its exceptional design, it's so easy to set the SmartCard up. It works a lot like Apple's AirTags, pairing with Apple's Find My app to track your belongings. Just last weekend, I couldn't find my keys for the life of me, and knowing I could just open up my iPhone to track it in real time made life so much easier.

Here are a few other reasons I love this AirTag alternative:

Its battery lasts about five months or so, and all I need to do to revive it is place it on a Qi wireless charging pad.

It automatically notifies me on my iPhone or via my AirPods when something's been left behind, meaning I don't have to drive to the office just to realize my office swipe is sitting on my coffee table.

Plus, I love the SmartCard because it comes in a three-pack! I plan on using the extras to tuck away in my luggage when I travel abroad later this year.

Join me, and never misplace your items again. Grab a three-pack of the KeySmart®SmartCard, now just $79.97 with free shipping! Act while this offer still lasts.

KeySmart® SmartCard – Works with Apple Find My (3-Pack) – $79.97

Only $79.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.