New York City's hottest takes

Look out, New York commuters! Eric Andre isn't the only comedian you have to look out for on the subway anymore. Kareem Rahma's The Last Stop series, also known more aptly as Subway Takes seeks to take a long, hard look at some of the most opinionated people in the country by seeking them out in their natural habitat: the New York City subway.

Armed with nothing but his own tenacity and a microphone attached to an MTA MetroCard, Rahma has made quite the following out of getting New Yorkers' hottest takes. Whether it's "we should shut off the Internet one day a week" or "dogs should be allowed everywhere babies are", Rahma's impromptu guests – selected from random subway commuters – are certainly nothing if not convicted.

Personally, my favorite take is from the guy who insists that there are no takes. Takeception.

Previously:

• Watch: 100 people share unpopular opinions

• I love this airfryer