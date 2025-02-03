Bad Lip Reading of Trump's second inauguration

This is the only version of the anointing of the Orange Menace that I have seen.

This is likely far more entertaining and easier to stomach than watching footage or clips from the inauguration. I find it strange that I now see W as giving off a weird, warm charm, but it is an illusion.

