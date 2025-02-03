Cobra Kai is coming to an end

Netflix's fantastic series, which brought The Karate Kid to streaming, will hold one last All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

What started out as a fantastic homage to the Valley turned out to be a superb drama with characters you love. I've avoided watching any of Season Six so that I can binge all three parts together. Daniel and Johnny's relationship growth, or lack thereof, is always fun, and every character they've brought over from the films has been used wonderfully. Of course, Cobra Kai never dies, so there will always be chances of another sequel.