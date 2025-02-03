Enjoy the cold, haunting beauty of David Lynch's snowmen

As part of the late genius David Lynch's 2007 art exhibition The Air Is On Fire—including drawings, paintings and films—he exhibited a series of photographic portraits he shot in Boise, Idaho where he had lived as a child. His subjects were snowmen.

Rino Stefano Tagliafierro created the video below as a tribute to the cold, haunting beauty of those photographs, collected in this book.

"If you have some shadow or darkness in the frame, then your mind can travel in there and dream," Lynch once said.

