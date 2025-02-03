Massive alien face spotted in Antarctica snow

This astonishing extraterrestrial face was spotted in a Google Earth satellite image of Antarctica. Visit 72°00'36.0"S, 168°34'40.0"E and pledge your allegiance to the Cosmic Rulers of Pareidolia.

As one r/StrangeEarth commenter points out, "This looks eerily like Rudolf Steiner's depiction of Ahriman, the cold satanic force of materialism and nihilism."

