Mexico has Trump's number

Fox News will report that Mexico has caved in, but anyone paying attention knows that Mexico agreed to nothing new, and convicted felon #47 has backed down.

Everyone except conservative media understands that Trump got suckered into giving Mexico and we, the US consumers, a month's pause in which his ill-conceived tariffs will be negotiated away. The now-open stock market is puking all over his Saturday announcement, and Trump appears to be backing down on Canada, too.

"Surging 10,000 troops to the border is something Biden got them to do in the past w/o tanking the stock market," added attorney Marcy Wheeler. "Given that @Claudiashein got concessions by giving Trump what Mexico has already given the US, I gotta wonder whether Trump's tantrum was just about shorting the stock market." "It seems like the trick to negotiating with Trump is to realize he doesn't have any idea what the current facts are," saidWashington Post columnist Catherine Rampell. "'Oh you want 10,000 troops?' says world leader who already deployed 15K. 'Great 10k it is.'" "Ooof! Mexico, Canada and Wall Street call Trump's Tariff bluff," said MSNBC's Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee. "NOW he wants to talk to Canada, delay tariffs on Mexico for a month and Wall Street is telling him real time his tariffs are 'dumb.' Ahh, the price of eggs, cars, avocados…" RawStory

Team Trump is easily duped, but so are their voters. Trump doesn't care how much damage they create, as long as Fox says he did it right. Trump neglected to mention the other concession he has given Mexico: the US must stop pouring illegal guns into Mexico.

"Most recently, the Mexican Attorney General of the Republic and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made an effort to trace the origin and number of firearms in Mexico coming from or through the United States," the report continued. "Mexico's Secretariat of Foreign Relations found that 70-90% of traced firearms originated from and passed through the U.S. The ATF and U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimated a lower rate of 68%." In Trump's readout of the call, the White House neglected to mention that the new president agreed to stop U.S. guns crossing the border, CNBC confirmed. RawStory

