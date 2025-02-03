Puppy looks "cute and innocent" with his plushie — until his frisky side kicks in (video)

A fluffy young golden retriever takes "puppy love" to a new level when he gets a bit too frisky with his oversized toy.

"Started off all cute and innocent..," says the caption of his hilarious TikTok video as the pooch carries a huge stuffed animal across the room. "…Then this." (See video below, posted by kevin_and_dug.)

"A dog's humping behavior can begin in puppies 3–6 weeks of age, most commonly during play," says an article by PetMD, and "can occur when dogs are excited, such as during play or after greeting another dog. Some dogs may perform this behavior when they see their favorite dog friend or person." Or, as the article forgot to mention, their favorite plushie!

