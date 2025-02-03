Ronald Reagan warns against trade wars — as if speaking directly to Donald Trump (video)

A video clip of Ronald Regan warning against trade wars has resurfaced, and it's as if he were speaking directly to Donald Trump.

"Our peaceful trading partners are not our enemies; they are our allies," the Republican president said in a 1988 radio address, after reminding his listeners of the Smoot-Hawley tariff in 1930, which led to the "the worst economic catastrophe in our history," aka the Great Depression.

"We should beware of the demagogues who are ready to declare a trade war against our friends — weakening our economy, our national security, and the entire free world — all while cynically waving the American flag," Reagan continued, cautioning against the likes of Trump and his fellow red-capped RINOS.

"The expansion of the international economy is not a foreign invasion; it is an American triumph, one we worked hard to achieve, and something central to our vision of a peaceful and prosperous world of freedom."

On Sunday, Trump admitted that Americans will feel "some pain" after announcing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. But the billionaire president assured reporters that "people understand that." Replace the word "people" with "my fellow plutocrats" and I'd say Trump is finally speaking a truth.

(See Reagan's full 5-minute speech below, courtesy of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, or just the video clip here, posted by Meidas Touch.)

RONALD REAGAN (1988): Our peaceful trading partners are not our enemies—they are our allies. We should be aware of the demagogues who are ready to declare a trade war against our friends, weakening our economy, our national security, and the entire free world—all while cynically… pic.twitter.com/Ag7dt33uGh — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 2, 2025

Trump before the election: Vote for me and I'll lower grocery and energy prices



Trump after the election: Imposes tariffs that raise food and energy prices, tanking the stock market: "We may have short term, some, a little pain."pic.twitter.com/NKAJNGWGTP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 3, 2025

