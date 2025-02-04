Doggo determined to steal treat from brother — even if eating it becomes impossible (video)

A woman held out a tasty-looking bun for two golden retrievers to snack on, but one of them was in no mood to share.

So while his brother was chilling on his back, peacefully waiting for a bite, the sneaky doggo hilariously put his paw over the other pup's mouth, creating a food barrier to entry. And as if that wasn't enough, after the woman broke off a small piece to dole out, the crafty one quickly seized an opportunity to snatch the entire rest of the bun — as well as a couple of her fingers for good measure.

Amusingly, while he tried to wrangle the "finger sandwich" away from his human (ouch!), his blissed-out brother remained oblivious to all the drama around him, continuing to smile at nothing in particular. (Video below, posted by a_golden_fam.)

Via ParadePets

Previously: An adorable Golden Retriever takes grandmother's side every time

