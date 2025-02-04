Exploring international self-perception with Hatsune Miku

You already know who Hatsune Miku is. She's the most popular virtual act since Gorillaz, she's in Fortnite, and she made leeks cool again. But do you know Brazilian Miku? Despite the name, 'Brazilian' Miku actually refers to a worldwide trend of artists depicting Miku as a member of their own culture, which has gone truly mind-bogglingly viral in recent months. It was all started when a – you guessed it – Brazilian artist posted their take on a hypothetical Brazilian Miku that instantly caught on, being adopted by artists from all over the world as a celebration of their own culture. Nigerian Miku? You bet. Irish Miku? 30 and counting. Greek Miku? You want ancient or modern?

Brazilian Hatsune Miku sketch pic.twitter.com/QA1V481gAH — Erin ☆ (@ErinArtista) June 25, 2024

It's an ongoing project that provides a unique window into the self-perception of dozens of worldwide cultures, and it's been compiled in an equally impressive ongoing project: Miku.earth. This interactive world map lists thousands of international Mikus, aiming to collect every example on the Internet – so whether you're curious to see what a Miku from your hometown looks like or you're curious about what parts of other cultures the people within them think should be shared, it's worth a visit. It's easy to get lost just flicking through the Mikus for hours on end. With so many across the world, now anyone can get married to Hatsune Miku.

