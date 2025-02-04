Hulu is bringing back Buffy

Hulu is close to green-lighting a pilot episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Sounds like we're about to get a Joss Whedon-free Buffy the Vampire Slayer. An all-star team has come together to make it happen, with Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao signed on to direct and written by showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman. I hope we get to see a lot of the old characters.

Beyond the pilot order, I hear the reboot is starting a writers room soon, a sign that Hulu and the studios have high expectations for the project going to series. It is unclear yet whether other original Buffy cast members would return; that is considered likely.

Described as the next chapter in the Buffyverse, the new incarnation is executive produced by Gellar, Zhao via her Book of Shadows banner, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as well as the original series' executive producers Gail Berman of the Jackal Group and Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B. Also executive producing the pilot is Dolly Parton whose company Sandollar was producer on the original.

Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who also wrote the 1992 movie the series was based on, has no involvement in the reboot. He has not worked in Hollywood in any official capacity since facing a slew of misconduct allegations in 2021.