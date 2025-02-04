ICE displays overwhelming force in arrest of sick 61-year-old man

In Phoenix, Arizona, ICE deployed several dozen agents, using military vehicles and flashbangs to subdue a 61-year-old who was reportedly in poor health and did not resist.

It appears the Trump Administration has decided to resurrect the failed US strategy of "Shock and Awe," this time to scare citizens, legal residents, and immigrants here, at home. This is a massive waste of taxpayer funds when our Federal government is being pulled apart in the name of "efficiency."

"It was almost like (they were going after) El Chapo," Cruz said, referring to the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin Guzman. "There were more than 30 cars." She believes the use of force was meant to sow fear in response to workshops being organized by Puente Arizona and other groups to teach immigrants about their rights to avoid being deported, including remaining silent and not opening the door. "I felt like it was a way of terrorizing the community and saying one way or another we are going to get inside your house," Cruz said ICE has not confirmed the arrest. A spokesperson, Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, said the agency was working on a statement. AZ Central

Previously:

• Report concludes Minneapolis cops are racist

• Cops jailed after filming themselves throwing slushies at people