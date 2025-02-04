Man arrested for shooting and killing stoned friend who said he could "dodge a bullet"

Kearns, Utah police charged Ashton Jonathan Mann, 23, with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed his friend. The two men were stoned on weed and messing with their guns in the garage. That's when Mann's friend bragged that he "can dodge a bullet." Apparently he could not.

From ABC4:

Mann told officials he and his friend unloaded each gun before he pointed a firearm at the victim and pulled the trigger, with his friend trying to "jump out of the way to prove he could move before the trigger was pulled." Mann told officials they repeated that about six times.

"[Mann] said the final time the gun fired striking [the victim] in the chest," arrest documents said.