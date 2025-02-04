Officer assaulted with breakfast sandwich

A man in Midland, Ontario, was charged with various crimes related to damage in a Blind River motel room and a "breakfast sandwich" that he allegedly threw at a police officer after being taken into custody.

"While in custody, the accused was later served a breakfast sandwich," Ontario Provincial Police claimed in a statement. "When an officer entered the cell area to speak with the accused, the sandwich was thrown at the officer."

The 42-year-old man, otherwise unidentified in media reports, was charged with damaging property, assaulting an officer, resisting an officer, and causing a disturbance.

The type of breakfast sandwich was not disclosed, but experts consider it unlikely to have been as appetizing as the one depicted above.

