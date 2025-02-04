Proud Boys have lost control of their name and logos

Far-right, ultraconservative, misogynistic, anti-immigrant white supremacist performance artists, The Proud Boys, have lost the commercial rights to their logo and name.

In December 2020, the Proud Boys vandalized a church in Washington, DC, and burnt its Black Lives Matter banner. Having ignored a court-ordered penalty of $2.8 million, the judge gave the rights to their IP to the church. Any sales of Proud Boys merch need to be paid to the church.

In June 2023, D.C. Superior Court Judge Neal Kravitz ruled that the destruction of property at Metropolitan AME had been "highly orchestrated" and "hateful and overtly racist conduct," and granted a $2.8 million default judgment against the Proud Boys—but the group never handed over the money. Lawyers for the church then sought to satisfy that judgment by having the group hand over something of value: its name. The decision bars the Proud Boys from selling any merchandise with its name or associated symbols without the express permission of the church. TNR

Previously:

• Proud Boy who rioted on Jan 6 jailed for six years after insulting judge

• DC cop convicted for tipping off Proud Boys about police operations

• Turns out a Proud Boy defense witness is a secret government informant