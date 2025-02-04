Rich guy's unregulated science project goes wrong in "The Fantastic Four"

Earlier incarnations of The Fantastic Four were not hits, but this time, Marvel has Pedro Pascal playing Reed Richards.

This is a fifth shot at a Fantastic Four movie. Pedro Pascal can do no wrong these days, and I hope it is enough to pull the film off. I think the premise of rich, "smart" people doing whatever unregulated science they want and people trusting they are looking out for the public good is a rough premise to accept in 2025.

In a today-accurate film, Ben Grimm would have lawyered up and sued Richards and the Baxter Corp.

